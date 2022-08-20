SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES

Ronda Rousey Promo – MISS

Fewer words and more violence. Ronda’s promo cadence continues to be awkward. Sticking her with Paul Heyman or a mouthpiece is a must in this new era with Triple H in charge.

Toxic Attraction debut – HIT

The match overall was functional at best. It’s just a breath of fresh air to see an NXT call-up win in their debut.

Karrion Kross promo – MISS

Karrion Kross continues to yell and scream nonsense when delivering a promo.

Fatal Five-Way -HIT

Easily the best WWE match of the week. What an entertaining train wreck in the best way. The big dudes knocked the hell out of each other and the crowd was fantastic throughout. Unfortunately, the hometown favorite Sami Zayn came up short, but he put on a hell of a show for Montreal.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre promo – MINOR HIT

Roman and Drew getting physical was decent. Glad to see Sami Zayn take the bullet for Roman. The production work of Kevin Dunn continues to be awful, but other than that it was a fine closing segment.

