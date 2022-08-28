FREE PODCAST 8/28 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fairplay talk Cena-Reigns exchange, plus two on-site correspondents in Memphis and emails (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (7-25-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame and they break down WWE Monday Night Raw with a focus on the fascinating John Cena-Roman Reigns segment. They talk to two on-site correspondents in Memphis to find out what happened at the arena. Then they read and respond to listener emails.
