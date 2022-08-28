SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This weekend’s Impact Wrestling television tapings in Dallas, Texas have proved to be newsworthy.

PWInsider is reporting that former ROH World Television Champion, Shane Taylor, debuted during the tapings and lost to Crazzy Steve. Though staying busy on the independent circuit, this was Taylor’s first appearance for a major U.S. wrestling promotion since ROH went on hiatus at the end of 2021 ahead of AEW President, Tony Khan, purchasing the company.

Taylor ran the Shane Taylor Promotions faction in ROH, but has not appeared during either of ROH’s return shows in 2022.

There is no indication as to how long Taylor is signed with Impact Wrestling and when his next appearance for the promotion will be.

CATCH-UP: Legendary Impact Wrestling tag team set for AEW debut