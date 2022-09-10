SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

RECORDED AT THE KEYBANK CENTER IN BUFFALO, NY

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone.

(1) DARBY ALLIN vs. SAMMY GUEVARA (w/Tay Melo) – AEW Tournament of Champions First Round

Sammy and Darby traded slaps to the face as the two went at it. Darby locked in a headlock as he took Sammy to the mat. Darby continued the control as Sammy made it to the ropes for the break. Sammy hit Darby in the corner with a kick to the face. Sammy perched Darby on the top rope but Darby knocked Sammy off.

Sammy fought back and hit a superplex. Sammy followed up with a second suplex, but couldn’t hit a third as the two went over the top rope to the floor. Darby went for a tope but Tay Melo stood in front of Sammy to stop Darby in his tracks. Darby went for it anyway as Sammy moved Tay out of the way and hit Darby as he came through the ropes. [c]

Sammy came off the top but Darby moved and went for a Code Red. Both men went outside as Tay distracted Darby which allowed Sammy to come off the steps with a kick to the face. As Sammy and Tay embraced, Darby came through the ropes with a tip onto Sammy.

Back inside the ring, Darby removed Sammy’s wedding ring. Sammy fought back with a blindside, took back his ring, and hit Darby with a charge into the corner. Sammy came off the ropes with a cutter for a very close two count.

Sammy went to the top ripe but missed a Coffin Drop. Darby went ti the top but Tay interfered which allowed Sammy to powerbomb Darby onto his own skateboard. Sammy then hit a GTH for the win.

WINNER: Sammy Guevara in 13:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Good opener with the right man going over to face Jon Moxley next week on Dynamite.)

– Samoa Joe made his way to the ring to a strong crowd reaction. Joe apologized for being away for some time. He said he was open for business as Mark Sterling interrupted him. Sterling was accompanied by Tony Nese and Josh Woods. Sterling said Woods recently saved his life and should be awarded a shot at the ROH TV Title. Joe agreed with Sterling and said Woods deserved a TV Title opportunity. Sterling said it would happen next week in Albany, not in Buffalo. – Miro was shown backstage, He said he thought his God had a master plan but it is sad that it doesn’t.