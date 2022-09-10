SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT
SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
RECORDED AT THE KEYBANK CENTER IN BUFFALO, NY
AIRED ON TNT
REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho
Ring announcer: Justin Roberts
– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone.
(1) DARBY ALLIN vs. SAMMY GUEVARA (w/Tay Melo) – AEW Tournament of Champions First Round
Sammy and Darby traded slaps to the face as the two went at it. Darby locked in a headlock as he took Sammy to the mat. Darby continued the control as Sammy made it to the ropes for the break. Sammy hit Darby in the corner with a kick to the face. Sammy perched Darby on the top rope but Darby knocked Sammy off.
Sammy fought back and hit a superplex. Sammy followed up with a second suplex, but couldn’t hit a third as the two went over the top rope to the floor. Darby went for a tope but Tay Melo stood in front of Sammy to stop Darby in his tracks. Darby went for it anyway as Sammy moved Tay out of the way and hit Darby as he came through the ropes. [c]
Sammy came off the top but Darby moved and went for a Code Red. Both men went outside as Tay distracted Darby which allowed Sammy to come off the steps with a kick to the face. As Sammy and Tay embraced, Darby came through the ropes with a tip onto Sammy.
Back inside the ring, Darby removed Sammy’s wedding ring. Sammy fought back with a blindside, took back his ring, and hit Darby with a charge into the corner. Sammy came off the ropes with a cutter for a very close two count.
Sammy went to the top ripe but missed a Coffin Drop. Darby went ti the top but Tay interfered which allowed Sammy to powerbomb Darby onto his own skateboard. Sammy then hit a GTH for the win.
WINNER: Sammy Guevara in 13:00
(Moynahan’s Take: Good opener with the right man going over to face Jon Moxley next week on Dynamite.)
– Samoa Joe made his way to the ring to a strong crowd reaction. Joe apologized for being away for some time. He said he was open for business as Mark Sterling interrupted him. Sterling was accompanied by Tony Nese and Josh Woods. Sterling said Woods recently saved his life and should be awarded a shot at the ROH TV Title. Joe agreed with Sterling and said Woods deserved a TV Title opportunity. Sterling said it would happen next week in Albany, not in Buffalo.
– Miro was shown backstage, He said he thought his God had a master plan but it is sad that it doesn’t.
(2) MADISON RAYNE vs. SEREA DEEB
The two ended early with a standoff. Deeb got the early advantage by taking Rayne to the mat. Rayne fought back and Deeb went for her finish. Rayne fought out of it and countered into another stalemate. Deeb hit an uppercut as the crowd chanted for Rayne.
Rayne fought back and took down Deeb for a two count. Rayne locked in a face lock. but Deeb countered and locked in Serenity Lock for the tap out win.
WINNER: Serena Deeb in 9:00
(Moynahan’s Take: A solid match, which felt shorter than it was. A good thing Deeb walked away the clear,. victor here.)
– Lexi Nair was backstage with Jade Cargill and The Baddies. Cargill said it was just another day. Cargill called out any and all women in the AEW division.
3) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. DAX HARWOOD – ROH World Championship
Claudio and Dax paced each other well in the early going. Claudio went for a clothesline but Dax turned it into a pin attempt. Claudio cracked Dax with an elbow strike, then another, and another. Dax fought back with a chest chop but Claudio took him down. Claudio hit another upper cut but Dax fought right back. Claudio took Dax over the top rope with a suplex. [c]
Dax and Claudio continued to go back and forth as Dax was sent to the outside. Dax hit a sliding dropkick on Dax as he went right into the metal buried.
With both men back in the ring, Claudio continued to take the advantage. Dax kicked out of Crush’s hold, then went for another cover for two. Claudio perched Dax on the top people but Dax fought his way out of it.
Dax came off the top with a diving head jt for two. Both Dax and Claudio took their time to get to their feet. That said, Dax hit a piledriver in the center of the ring.
Ax went to the top but was cut off by Claudio. Claudio hit Dax with a superplex for two. [c]
Claudi0 went for the boot to the face but Dax caught him in a Liger Bomb for two. Dax hit multiple German suplexes, then perched Claudio on the top rope. Claudio reversed and fell onto Dax for a very close two count. Dax hit a series of uppercuts but Claudio waited him out as Dax got too tired. Claudio looked at the crowd as they folded up. Claudio hit the giant swing, then hit the Sharpshooter. Dax reversed into his own Sharpshooter.
Claudio fought out of it at first but Dax came right back and locked in the Sharpshooter. Claudio turned things around and hit the hammer and elbow series, then synched in the Sharpshooter for the win
WINNER: Claudio in 19:00
(Moynahan’s Take: This main event included the commercial break of death, which is never a positive thing. That said, Dax and Claudio put on a clinic. Go out of your way to take a look.)
FINAL THOUGHTS: A great show all around, with a strong opener and an even better main event. The right man went over here, and I’m very much interested in Wednesday’s finale to see who moves on to the finals at Grand Slam. Until next week, stay safe everyone!
CATCH-UP: VIDEO: FIRESIDE CHAT 9/8: CM Punk fallout, the AEW Dynamite reset, more
Leave a Reply