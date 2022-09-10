News Ticker

VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #724 (September 28, 2002): Outrage on Lesnar vs. Taker PPV finish outrage, McMahon testifies, Keller's Analysis of the PWI 500, Powell on WWE Confidential

September 10, 2022

SUMMARY of #724 cover-dated September 28, 2002: This issue opens with a cover story on the outrage over the finish of Brock Lesnar vs. Undertaker finish at Unforgiven, plus Keller’s detailed report on Unforgiven including match star ratings and staff Roundtable Reviews… Part three of the Torch Talk with Gabe Sapolsky… Pat McNeill’s examination of how McMahon’s past setbacks continue to define his future… Wade Keller’s “This Week” takes a fun look at the PWI 500 rankings… Jason Powell looks at WWE’s spin games on its Confidential TV show… Plus WWF Newswire, TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, TV reports, 1992 Backtrack, The Top Five Stories of the Week article collection, and more…

