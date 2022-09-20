Roman Reigns says he didn't know who Logan Paul was

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns had choice words regarding Logan Paul in a recent interview with SecondsOut, revealing that he didn’t know who Logan Paul was.

“It’s just ignorance, man,” Reigns said of Paul’s disrespectful comments at the Crown Jewel press conference. “It’s fine from afar, but when I’m sitting on the same stage and I’m hear some of that dumb shit spewed out, of course it’s gonna anger me and things are gonna pop off. But at the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, didn’t know who he was. I’m not a 15-year-old little girl. I don’t watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul, YouTube vlog people. That’s not what I do.”

Roman Reigns and Paul will collide at the Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia on November 5 with Reigns’ WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the line. In regards to the uniqueness of that bout, Reigns said that WWE was the land of the impossible.

“Well, I think WWE is the land of the impossible,” Reigns said. “This is the place where you could possibly see Godzilla take on King Kong, you know what I mean? So, we’re always trying to match-make and create these opportunities and these moments that the fans have never seen before, especially with the fight game being the way that it is. We want to go on the opposite end and just give the very best match-ups.”

Logan Paul has wrestled twice under the WWE banner. At WrestleMania 38, Paul teamed with The Miz and defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio. Miz attacked Paul after that match and the duo squared off in a singles match at Summerslam. Paul was victorious.

