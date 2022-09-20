VIP AUDIO 9/20 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Grand Slam preview, Logan Paul vs. Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, Punk, Dominik, Acclaimed, Serial podcast news, Arrested Development, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Rich’s excitement after signing up for Factor’s chef-prepared never-frozen meal delivery plan.
- A quick weather report.
- The best and worst parts of War Games matches coming to Survivor Series.
- Guesses on some possible War Games teams and matches.
- Thoughts on Solo Sikoa’s addition to The Bloodline and the continued brilliance of Sami Zayn.
- Reaction to Logan Paul getting a main event match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.
- Jesse Ventura appearing in the opening of Monday Night Football and some Wade interactions with Jesse over the years.
- Pros and cons of either Jon Moxley or Bryan Danielson winning at Grand Slam.
- Would Chris Jericho make a good ROH Champion
- Trying to figure out how the scissors me gimmick clicked with fans and whether The Acclaimed are a good choice to be tag champs.
- The weird relationship in terms of timing and titles with Bryan Danielson and C.M. Punk.
- Thoughts on Raw including Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn working and Mix-Dexter Lumis plus the disappointment in Paul Levesque match finishes.
- Swerve Strickland’s appreciation for AEW compared to NXT
- Malakai Black’s Instagram post about his decision to step away from pro wrestling for a while.
- Plus a challenge to match up wrestlers and executives with the cast of characters in “Arrested Development” (building on a conversation Wade had with Jason Powell on the Flagship).
- A closing comment on the Serial podcast development.
