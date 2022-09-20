VIP AUDIO 9/20 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Grand Slam preview, Logan Paul vs. Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, Punk, Dominik, Acclaimed, Serial podcast news, Arrested Development, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rich’s excitement after signing up for Factor’s chef-prepared never-frozen meal delivery plan.

A quick weather report.

The best and worst parts of War Games matches coming to Survivor Series.

Guesses on some possible War Games teams and matches.

Thoughts on Solo Sikoa’s addition to The Bloodline and the continued brilliance of Sami Zayn.

Reaction to Logan Paul getting a main event match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Jesse Ventura appearing in the opening of Monday Night Football and some Wade interactions with Jesse over the years.

Pros and cons of either Jon Moxley or Bryan Danielson winning at Grand Slam.

Would Chris Jericho make a good ROH Champion

Trying to figure out how the scissors me gimmick clicked with fans and whether The Acclaimed are a good choice to be tag champs.

The weird relationship in terms of timing and titles with Bryan Danielson and C.M. Punk.

Thoughts on Raw including Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn working and Mix-Dexter Lumis plus the disappointment in Paul Levesque match finishes.

Swerve Strickland’s appreciation for AEW compared to NXT

Malakai Black’s Instagram post about his decision to step away from pro wrestling for a while.

Plus a challenge to match up wrestlers and executives with the cast of characters in “Arrested Development” (building on a conversation Wade had with Jason Powell on the Flagship).

A closing comment on the Serial podcast development.

