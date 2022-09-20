VIP AUDIO 9/20 – The Fix Flashback (8-19-2015): Lesnar-Taker and Cena-Seth hype and predictions, Tough Enough reaction, G1 Climax final days review, Lesnar talks Rousey, TNA, UFC (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the August 19, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: Evaluating final hype for Lesnar-Taker and Cena-Seth plus predictions for outcomes, Tough Enough reaction, G1 Climax final days evaluated, Brock Lesnar talks Ronda Rousey, the sense of TNA winding down, and UFC Fight Night preview.

