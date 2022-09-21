VIP AUDIO 9/21 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Moxley vs. Danielson, Lee & Strickland vs. Acclaimed, Claudio vs. Jericho, Storm vs. Deeb vs. Athena vs. Baker, Pac vs. Orange (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite including Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Title, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Titles, Claudio vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH Title, Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb vs. Athena vs. Britt Baker for the AEW Tag Team Titles, and Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Title.

