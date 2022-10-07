SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING BOUND FOR GLORY 2022 PPV REPORT

OCTOBER 7, 2022

ALBANY, NY. AT ALBANY ARMORY

AIRED LIVE ON FITE TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Commentators: Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt

-Intro video featuring the wrestlers of Impact Wrestling.

(1) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY (c) vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN — Impact Wrestling X Division Title Match

During Bailey’s ring entrance, two men held wooden boards that he broke (I’m not sure if one of them actually broke though). Kaz went for the chicken wing early, but Bailey made it to the ropes to escape. Fans chanted “Both these guys”. Bailey nailed Kaz with a dropkick, but Kaz came back with one of his own. Bailey fought out of another chicken wing. Kaz missed a leg drop and Bailey came back with a moonsault to the outside.

Back in the ring, Kaz knocked Bailey off the top rope to the floor. Kaz threw Bailey back in and gave him a flying leg drop for a two count. Kaz cut off Bailey and tied him up in a submission on the mat. Bailey repeatedly kicked Kaz to get out of it. Bailey rolled up Kaz for a two count, followed by a single-leg dropkick. Bailey gave Kaz a series of rapid fire kicks. Bailey gave Kaz a twisting shooting star press for a two count.

Kaz gave Bailey the Back to the Future for a two count. They exchanged kicks, then Kaz clotheslined Bailey. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. Kaz slammed Bailey and missed a dropkick. Bailey gave Kaz a kick and the double knees. Bailey gave Kaz a spinning kick, followed by Ultima Weapon, but Kaz kicked out at two. Kaz finally locked in the chicken wing.

Both wrestlers rolled through the ropes to the floor. Bailey hit a spectacular moonsault to the outside. Kaz caught Bailey with a cutter coming back in the ring, but only got a two count. Fans chanted “Fight Forever”. They went to the top rope and Kaz hit the Flex Capacitor for a two count. Bailey tied up Kaz for a two count. Bailey did a reverse rana on Kaz. Bailey dove off the top rope, but Kaz caught him with a cutter for a near fall. Kaz put on the chicken wing again. Bailey tapped for the surprise win and title change.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 13:00 to win the X Division Title.

(D.L.’s Take: A heck of an opener. Great start to the show. Bailey had his usual high-flying fast paced match and Kazarian hung right with him. Fans were into the action the entire way through. They told a good story with Kazarian trying to go for the chicken wing and finally getting it for the tap out win. The last few minutes had great intensity.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Mickie James. Mickie said she always delivers. She said there was no one better than Mia Yim to face. She said she wanted to show she could hang with Mia. She said she is the torch and would burn Albany to the ground.

-Video package on Mickie James and Mia Yim.

(2) MICKIE JAMES vs. MIA YIM

According to the ongoing storyline, if Mickie loses, she will retire. They locked up at the start. Mia arm dragged Mickie. Mickie put Mia in a headlock. Mickie missed a dropkick and Mia rolled her up for a one count. Mickie kicked out of another pin attempt. Mickie hurt her knee attempting a bulldog. Mia went after the knee. Mickie gave Mia a neckbreaker. They exchanged punches. Mia kicked the knee again but Mickie came back with a Thesz Press.

Mickie clotheslined Mia and gave her a flapjack. She did a kip up despite the damaged knee. Mia came back with punches. Mia gave Mickie a buckle bomb, followed by a cannonball. Mia got a two count. They fought on the top rope and Mickie kissed Mia on the lips. Mickie got a Thesz Press from the top rope for a two count. Mickie missed the Mick Kick. Mia kicked Mickie in the head.

Mia gave Mickie a German Suplex for a two count. Fans chanted for Mickie and really got into the match. Mia said she was sorry then went for the Eat Defeat. Mia went for the pin, but Mickie reached the ropes to break the count. Mia went for Eat Defeat again, but Mickie came back with a kick to the head. Mia missed a cannonball. Mickie hit the jumping DDT and got the pin. They hugged at the end.

WINNER: Mickie James in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A good match that really picked up in the end. I had a good feeling that Mickie was going to win, but they wrestled the match very well to sow the seeds of doubt.)

-Josh Alexander was shown warming up backstage.

-Video package on the VXT vs. Death Dollz feud.

(3) VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green)(c) vs. DEATH DOLLZ (Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka w/Rosemary) — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Title Match

Jessicka and Chelsea started the match. Jessicka threw Chelsea in the corner and clotheslined her. The Dollz double teamed Chelsea. Taya and Deonna faced off. Deonna hit Jessicka. Taya got the upper hand on Deonna. Taya chopped Deonna. VXT double teamed Taya.

Taya tried to fight out of the corner, but Chelsea held on to her foot so Deonna could attack. Jessicka made the tag, but the referee didn’t see it. Taya suplexed both members of VXT. Chelsea knocked Jessicka down on the apron. Taya fought through the double team and finally made the tag to Jessicka, who cleaned house. Jessicka splashed VXT and scored a two count.

Deonna gave Jessicka a flatliner and Chelsea followed with a stomp, but Jessicka kicked out of the pin. Taya gave Deonna a spear. Taya kicked Chelsea, then Jessicka gave Chelsea the Sick Driver and got the pin.

WINNERS: Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka in 8:00 to win the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun match with a crowd-pleasing conclusion. Good wrestling and it didn’t overstay its welcome.)

-Video package on the Honor No More/Motor City Machine Gun feud.

(4) THE KINGDOM (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/Maria Kanellis)(c) vs. THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) — Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Title Match

Taven attacked Shelley at the bell. Bennett tagged in and went after Sabin. Sabin caught Bennett with a crossbody block. Sabin regained the upper hand with an arm drag. The Guns double teamed Taven and worked his arm. The Guns used Maria’s distraction to their advantage to double team Taven. Bennett interfered to turn the tide. Bennett attacked Shelley on the outside.

Taven dove on Shelley on the outside. Bennett put Shelley in an armlock but Shelley reached the ropes to break it. Taven and Bennett both kicked Shelley. The Kingdom continued to double team Shelley. Shelley finally got the tag to Sabin. Sabin took on both members of the Kingdom. Sabin kicked Bennett and gave Taven a DDT. The Kingdom was sent to the outside and Sabin wiped them out with a dive.

Sabin dropkicked Taven in the back and got a two count. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Taven gave Sabin the Just the Tip running knee for a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. Shelley got sent to the outside. The Kingdom gave Sabin a stuff piledriver for a two count. Sabin gave Bennett a cutter. The Guns double teamed Taven and got a two count.

The Guns booted Taven. Maria held on to Shelley’s foot. Bennett and Sabin exchanged chops. Taven was hung up in the ropes. Shelley threw Bennett into Taven. Sabin dropkicked Taven. Maria and Sabin argued. Bennett accidentally super kicked Maria off the apron. Taven rolled up Sabin and put his feet on the ropes and got the pin. Taven celebrated in the crowd then he and Bennett checked on Maria.

WINNERS: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett in 17:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Both of these teams are really good and got the fans super invested in the match. An excellent tag team match. I was surprised that The Guns didn’t win, but this feud can certainly continue.)

-Footage was shown from the pre-show of Raven doing his Hall of Fame speech then giving Tommy Dreamer a DDT at the end. Fans booed while smiling and clapping.

-Video package of the gauntlet match.

(5) CALL YOUR SHOT GAUNTLET MATCH

Hannifan and Rehwoldt showed the cup that goes to the winner and said that the winner of the match could get a title match at any time. The first wrestler to enter was Eric Young. Joe Hendry was second. Fans waved their arms to his theme song. Eric immediately attacked Hendry. Hendry fought back. Fans chanted “We believe”. Hendry suplexed Eric. Steve Maclin joined the match next. He went after Hendry.

Maclin and Eric squared off. Rich Swann entered next. He hit a double cutter and Maclin and Eric. Swann did Phoenix Splashes on Eric and Maclin. PCO came out next. He went after Maclin and Eric. Hendry and PCO fought. Savannah Evans was in the match next. She faced off with PCO. They grabbed each other’s throats, then Maclin attacked them from behind. Fans chanted for PCO.

Zicky Dice pushed Johnny Swinger to the ring on the small WrestleMania mini-cart. Swinger slammed Evans. Tasha Steelz entered the match. I’m pretty sure there is less than two minutes between entrances. Tasha went after Maclin. Tasha and Evans kicked and punched Swinger. Killer Kelly was next. Kelly went after Tasha, Hendry, Eric, and Maclin. Evans hit Kelly from behind.

Kelly jumped on Evans’ back. Tasha threw out Kelly and Evans. Moose was the next wrestler to enter. Moose threw out Hendry. Moose backdropped PCO over the top rope. There were noticeable boos. Sami Callihan was next and ran to the ring. Sami went after Moose. Maclin attacked Sami, but Sami powerbombed him. Swinger and Tasha fought. Taylor Wilde was a surprise and made an entrance to polite applause.

Taylor went after Maclin and Tasha and got a good reaction. Gisele Shaw was next to enter. Moose and Maclin tried to throw out Eric. A guy in a yellow hood jumped the rail but security took him out. Another hooded guy tried to get in the ring but security grabbed him. A third yellow hooded person knocked Sami out of the match and it was revealed to be Deaner. Bully Ray was next to enter and was a surprise to the delight of the crowd.

Bully went after Eric and Maclin. Tasha got in Bully’s face and pushed him. Bully threw her over the top rope onto security and a hooded guy. Tommy Dreamer was next to enter. Dreamer paired off with Moose and Bully paired off with Maclin. Rhino continued the ECW legends streak and entered next. Fans chanted “ECW” as Rhino, Bully, and Dreamer touched fists. Swinger joined in as well.

Fans chanted “Swinger”. Bully and Dreamer threw out Swinger. Bhupinder Gujjar was next to enter. Dreamer was thrown out. Gujjar gave Eric a Samoan Drop. Heath came out next. Heath gave Moose the Wake Up Call, then gave Eric one, as well as Swann. Rhino gored Maclin, then hugged Heath. Bobby Fish entered to a good reaction. Fans chanted “C.M. Punk”. Fish and Bully fought.

Matt Cardona returned and entered as the last person in the match. He didn’t get in the ring. Moose threw out Rhino. Maclin took out Heath. Maclin got rid of Moose too. Cardona finally got in the ring and went after Bully. Rehwoldt noted they had been feuding on social media. Bully slammed Cardona and Taylor did the Wassup Dive. Taylor jumped in Bully’s arms and kissed him.

Bully told her to get the tables. Fans chanted “Tables”. Cardona threw out Taylor and Shaw. Gujjar threw out Cardona. Eric gave Gujjar a neckbreaker on the apron and Gujjar rolled to the floor to be eliminated. Eric and Swann brawled. Swann kicked Eric and eliminated him from the match. Final four were Swann, Bully, Fish, and Maclin. They paired off and fought. Maclin threw out Swann. Maclin threw out Fish, leaving Maclin and Bully.

A pinfall or submission has to end the match at this point. They exchanged punches and chops. Maclin gave Bully an Olympic Slam for a two count. Bully gave Maclin a Rock Bottom for a two count. Bully gave Maclin a Bully Bomb and got the pin.

WINNER: Bully Ray in 30:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun match that flowed really well. The surprises were fun and the crowd seemed to enjoy the match. The ending was a head-scratcher though. Impact seems invested in Maclin, so this would have been a great time to elevate him and have a title match on the horizon. Not sure where this is going with Bully Ray.)

-Eddie Edwards was in the dressing room. Alisha Edwards and their daughters walked in. He said he would win tonight. The oldest daughter asked “What if you don’t win?” Alisha said “That’s not going to happen.”

-Video package on the Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich feud.

(6) JORDYNNE GRACE (c) vs. MASHA SLAMOVICH — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match

Dave Penzer did the in-ring introductions. They brawled right at the start. Masha was thrown outside. Grace slid and kicked her. Grace slid again and clotheslined Masha. Back in the ring, Grace got a two count. They fought on the apron. Masha gave Grace a reverse piledriver on the apron. Masha rolled her in and got a two count. Masha gave Grace forearm strikes. Grace stomped Masha to the mat.

Masha kicked Grace and stomped her. Masha kicked Grace. Masha gave Grace a spin kick. Grace came back with a spinebuster. They exchanged hard chops, then palm strikes. They both connected with back fists and fell to the mat. Grace slammed Masha twice. Masha came back with a kick. Grace returned a kick and a Michinoku Driver for a two count.

Grace missed a Vader Bomb. Masha gave Grace a Canadian Destroyer and got a two count. Masha gave Grace a headbutt. Grace came back and superplexed Masha, rolled through, and suplexed her again for a two count. Masha escaped the muscle buster and kicked Grace. Masha got a sleeper and took Grace to the mat. Grace reached the ropes to break it.

Masha gave Grace a German Suplex with Grace’s arms trapped for a two count. Grace connected with a back fist. Grace got a two count after driving Masha to the mat. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. Grace kicked Masha. Masha came back with a kick. Grace got the Grace Driver on Masha for a two count. Fans chanted for Grace. Masha gave Grace an Air Raid Crash in the corner followed by a Snow Plow. Masha went for the pin but Grace got her foot on the ropes. Grace gave Masha a Grace Driver off the second rope and got the pin to retain the title and end Masha’s undefeated streak.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 16:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Very physical match. These two worked really well together. Excellent title match. A great looking finisher. I was a little surprised by the result, but was certainly fine with it. Both wrestlers rose to the occasion in this match and were elevated from it.)

-Video package on the Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards feud.

(7) JOSH ALEXANDER (c) vs. EDDIE EDWARDS —Impact Wrestling World Title Match

Honor No More walked to the ring with Eddie and fist bumped all of them, then they walked backstage. Alisha and the kids were shown at ringside. They were sitting next to Josh Alexander’s wife and son (uh oh). Hannifan pointed out the awkwardness of this. Dave Penzer did the in-ring introductions again. They locked up at the start. After going back and forth, Eddie regrouped on the outside.

Alexander arm dragged Eddie and put him in an armlock. Eddie booted Alexander to the floor. Eddie jumped over the top rope onto Alexander. Alexander gave a crossbody block to Eddie on the floor. Alexander’s wife was shown clapping. Alexander chopped Eddie. They got back in the ring. Alexander got a one count. Eddie gave Alexander an overhead suplex. Eddie choked Alexander and chopped him.

Eddie threw Alexander out of the ring, then did a dive on him. Alexander dove on Eddie outside of the ring. They fought on the apron, then Eddie gave Alexander a Die Hard Driver on the exposed part of the floor with the mat pulled back. They got back in the ring and Eddie scored a two count. Fans chanted “Walking Weapon” and “Eddie Edwards”. Eddie chopped Alexander.

Eddie gave Alexander a backpack stunner and got a two count. Eddie went for the Boston Crab, but Alexander reached the ropes. Hannifan called it a “methodical, sadistic” attack. Eddie powerbombed Alexander. Alexander came back with an Alabama Slam into the turnbuckles. Alexander gave Eddie several German suplexes, including in the ring, on the apron, on the outside, and on the ramp without letting go.

Back in the ring, Alexander powerbombed Eddie over his knee and got a two count. Eddie gave Alexander a Blue Thunder Bomb. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. Alexander hit the Styles Clash then immediately went into the ankle lock. Eddie kicked Alexander to the outside. Eddie slapped Alexander hard on the top rope. Eddie suplexed Alexander, but Alexander came back with a C-4 Spike.

Matt Taven pulled the referee out of the ring as he was counting the pin. Alexander got rid of Taven and Bennett, but Kenny King gave Alexander a low blow. Security took Honor No More away from ringside. A second referee ran in. Eddie gave Alexander the Boston Knee Party, but Alexander managed to kick out of the pin attempt. Another dual chant broke out. Alexander suplexed Eddie.

Eddie went to kick Alexander, but Alexander turned it into an ankle lock. Eddie got a Tiger Driver for a two count. Alexander was bleeding from the nose. Eddie chopped Alexander. They traded hard slaps. Eddie spit in Alexander’s face, which fired him up. Eddie rolled up Alexander for a two count. Eddie clotheslined Alexander. Alexander came back with punches, followed by the C-4 Spike and got the pin.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 27:00.

Honor No More attacked Alexander after the match. Rich Swann and Heath ran in for the save, but they got overwhelmed. Taven and Bennett brought in a table. Bully Ray’s music played and he walked to the ring with the trophy. Honor No More invited Bully to attack Alexander. Alexander and Bully went face to face, then teamed up to clear the ring of Honor No More.

Bully held up the world title. He told Alexander he would have to step his game up. He said “do you know who I am?” Alexander took the title back. The show went off with them face to face.

(D.L.’s Take: An excellent world title match. And both wrestlers looked strong. The match started slowly and built to a very exciting finish. It appears we are headed towards an Alexander vs. Bully title match. They teased having Bully immediately cash in the title match like Moose did before, but they didn’t go that way thankfully.)

The feed came back up and Alexander decked Bennett. Alexander and Bully put Bennett through the table. I’m not sure the home viewers were supposed to see that.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A great show from top to bottom, worthy of being called Impact’s biggest show of the year. Lots of highlights including Kazarian vs. Bailey, Grace vs. Masha, and the main event. Two title changes and the returns of Matt Cardona and Bully Ray made the show newsworthy as well. Definitely worth checking out if you missed it.

