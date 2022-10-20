VIP AUDIO 10/19 – East Coast Cast #598 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss Cam’s newest article for The Ringer, Bray Wyatt’s return to Smackdown, Hangman Page concussion, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s episode, Cam and Trav celebrate twelve years of ECC on Blog Talk Radio as they depart the platform for Streamyard starting next week. Cameron is excited for his newest article for The Ringer. This time Cam’s subject of interest is NXT’s Carmelo Hayes. The week in wrestling TV. Bray Wyatt returned to Smackdown and got very personal with the audience about his absence from television. Travis predicts he will be a needle mover for that show sooner than later. Speculation on the “Wyatt Six,” whatever that turns into. Hangman Page takes a bad bump, concussing himself. Universal praise for the AEW referee and medical staff for their immediate action. Live calls and much more conversation.

