Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Championship on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but his opponent is unknown at this time.

This week on Dynamite, Jericho issued an open challenge for his championship. Jericho declared that any former champion in ROH — world, television, women’s world, or others — could step up and face him for the ROH World Title. Jericho announced this during a backstage interview with Jericho Appreciation Society after he took the pin in a tag team match involving him and Daniel Garcia facing Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli.

Jericho is an eight time world champion. This is his first run with the ROH World Title. Last week on AEW Dynamite, Jericho successfully defended his championship against former champion, Dalton Castle.

There is no indication as to who his opponent will be next week.

