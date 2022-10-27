SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Solo Sikoa says that he could tell during Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE that Wyatt missed being in the WWE environment. In an interview with Sportskeeda, Sikoa talked in-depth about the Bray Wyatt return itself and also revealed his dream opponent.

“I thought it was cool,” Sikoa said of the Bray Wyatt return. “Very different. Creative and emotional, too. I could see in the way that he was walking out that he missed being in this environment. The fans missed him being in that environment, too. They missed The Fiend. They missed Bray Wyatt and he came back a whole different person. So, I’m excited to see it.”

“I’d really like a one on one match with Rey Mysterio,” Sikoa said when asked about his dream opponent. “That would be cool. Maybe Seth Rollins down the road, but I think Rey Mysterio is on the top of the priority list.”

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut for WWE during the main event of Clash at the Castle. Sikoa helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre and then joined The Bloodline.

