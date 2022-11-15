FREE PODCAST 11/15 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (11-16-2017) Keller & Powell talk Balor or Styles a bigger star, Aries comments on Jericho, ROH’s upside to be a stronger no. 2, Lesnar vs. Styles, Adam Cole’s upside, more (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-16-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net covering these topics: They preview Survivor Series for nearly a full hour with a breakdown of the latest developments including speculation on different directions the booking might go in terms of outcomes and angles. They also answer Mailbag questions and a few other topics including James Ellsworth, Ric Flair “30 for 30,” the Tim Storm vs. Nick Aldis match, ROH’s move away from PPV to a WWE Network OTT model, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer Mailbag topics including some Impact Wrestling and Bound for Glory talk, should Jinder Mahal and Singh Brothers cost A.J. Styles his match to save him from jobbing to Brock Lesnar, would you pick Finn Balor over Styles, Adam Cole’s upside and potential WWE limitations, Austin Aries on Chris Jericho Podcast, is ROH positioned to become a stronger no. 2 in the U.S., Ric Flair 30 for 30, and more.

