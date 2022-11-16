VIP AUDIO 11/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – 3rd-Ever Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Big Show out of line on Tough Enough, the Tammy Sytch journey, was HBK’s promo genuine, Russo legacy (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 29, 2004 third-ever Official Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

Smackdown’s Tough Enough competition and whether Big Show was out of line on several fronts…

The Tammy Sytch Story with early-career insight and current updates…

Shawn Michaels’s Raw promo and whether it seemed genuine and whether it was brilliant either way…

The Vince Russo legacy – what he wants it to be what it actually is…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

