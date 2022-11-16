VIP AUDIO 11/16 – The Deep…Dive with Fann and Cooling: Midterms, God of War, Arsenal, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Will Cooling are back to discuss tricking your kids and the side effects of being right (or wrong) later, election midterms and the fallout of them from a U.K. and U.S. perspective, as well as – just like wrestling Twitter – the perils of solely trusting “election Twitter,” Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, and is it the hope that kills you.

