FREE PODCAST 11/21 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman: (5 Yrs Ago) Was Bret Montreal doublecross potentially a work, what is “WWE Styles,” how have fans changed, Triple H’s rise, Styles, Cena’s legacy, shoot-works, more (164 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (11/17/2017 and 11/24/2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents his two-plus hour interview with “X-Pac” Sean Waltman. They talk about a wide range of topics including:

The wrestling hosted podcast boom and what it’s been like him to dive head first into that venture with some memories of his early career radio interviews

How he doesn’t feel he has to hold back in criticizing WWE and other pro wrestling products on his show

Why he’s still wrestling today

How he looks at the wrestling industry now compared to 10 or 15 years ago

How the in-ring style has changed to cut back on concussion risks is concerns about how wrestlers are trained now

What “WWE Style” was back in the late 1990s and how WWE style is different today

Which wrestler he most likes to watch now

What a key is to a good match other than the variety of athletic moves

The power balance between pro wrestling promoters and wrestlers today compared to ten or twenty years ago

How have fans changed and are they more critical than years ago

Does Sean stand by his conspriracy theory from years ago that the so-called “Montreal Screwjob” was maybe, just maybe Bret Hart and Vince McMahon working on it together

The merits of squash matches in 2017

Triple H’s addition to the Clique back in the 1990s and whether he’s surprised he’s risen to the position he has in WWE

Braun Strowman’s rise in the last year

The future of Undertaker and potential opponents for him at WrestleMania next year

What makes A.J. Styles so special

What is John Cena’s legacy or can’t we tell yet

The work-shoot approach to various promos such as Miz-Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns-John Cena, Rock-John Cena, and his favorite podcast interviews he’s conducted so far.

