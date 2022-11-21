FREE PODCAST 11/21 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman: (5 Yrs Ago) Was Bret Montreal doublecross potentially a work, what is “WWE Styles,” how have fans changed, Triple H’s rise, Styles, Cena’s legacy, shoot-works, more (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (11/17/2017 and 11/24/2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents his two-plus hour interview with “X-Pac” Sean Waltman. They talk about a wide range of topics including:
- The wrestling hosted podcast boom and what it’s been like him to dive head first into that venture with some memories of his early career radio interviews
- How he doesn’t feel he has to hold back in criticizing WWE and other pro wrestling products on his show
- Why he’s still wrestling today
- How he looks at the wrestling industry now compared to 10 or 15 years ago
- How the in-ring style has changed to cut back on concussion risks is concerns about how wrestlers are trained now
- What “WWE Style” was back in the late 1990s and how WWE style is different today
- Which wrestler he most likes to watch now
- What a key is to a good match other than the variety of athletic moves
- The power balance between pro wrestling promoters and wrestlers today compared to ten or twenty years ago
- How have fans changed and are they more critical than years ago
- Does Sean stand by his conspriracy theory from years ago that the so-called “Montreal Screwjob” was maybe, just maybe Bret Hart and Vince McMahon working on it together
- The merits of squash matches in 2017
- Triple H’s addition to the Clique back in the 1990s and whether he’s surprised he’s risen to the position he has in WWE
- Braun Strowman’s rise in the last year
- The future of Undertaker and potential opponents for him at WrestleMania next year
- What makes A.J. Styles so special
- What is John Cena’s legacy or can’t we tell yet
- The work-shoot approach to various promos such as Miz-Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns-John Cena, Rock-John Cena, and his favorite podcast interviews he’s conducted so far.
