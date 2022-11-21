Update on return of former WWE Women’s World Champion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Becky Lynch is reportedly set to return to WWE soon.

Fightful Select is reporting that though Lynch has been out of action since Summerslam, she is reportedly expected back soon. The report indicates that there have been talks about Lynch being the fifth woman on Team Bianca Belair in the women’s War Games match at Survivor Series on Saturday night.

Lynch injured her shoulder at Summerslam during her WWE Raw Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair. Belair won the match, but was then confronted by a returning Bayley. Bayley introduced Damage CNTRL and attacked Belair, but Lynch took Belair’s side to fend off the assault.

Becky Lynch is a former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion. She was a part of the first-ever all women’s main event of WrestleMania along with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

