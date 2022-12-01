VIP AUDIO 12/1 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 14 – Yuji Okabayashi with Gerard Di Trolio (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the fourteenth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Celebrating 30 years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year Alan will welcome 30 guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. Our subject this time around is a man who embodies the word “effort.” He’s one of the hardest working pro wrestlers of his time, the flag bearer of the Strong BJ style – Big Japan’s “Angry Golem” Yuji Okabayashi. Since his debut in 2008, Okapi has left his heart in the ring every time he’s stepped into it. Whether it’s his tag team with his mentor Daisuke Sekimoto, or going it alone against the likes of Shuji Ishikawa and Takuya Nomura, he’s provided his fans with some of the best matches of the last 15 years. It’s not just the BJW ring where Okabayashi shined, he also won over fans across Japan over the years – most notably in All Japan where he’s won titles and starred in the Champion Carnival. It was there when AJPW expert Gerard Di Trolio first discovered our man, and he’s been a fan ever since. Gerard joins Alan to talk about what makes the master of The Golem Splash so special, and a plethora of his best bouts. What else can we say except… PISSARI!

