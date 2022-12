SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly takes a look at Impact’s Overdrive show, including Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich and Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian, plus a major angle. He also previews the latest IPWF show and discusses a few news items. You can find Darrin on Instagram at dklstl.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO