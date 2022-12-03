FREE PODCAST 12/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Machado: World Cup tournament finals, Sami vs. Sheamus, Gunther vs. Kofi, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown. Discussion points include the World Cup final between Ricochet and Santos Escobar, what are their futures on SD, Gunther’s status as the show’s top regularly appearing champion, Women’s Division depth problems, Bray Wyatt analysis, Bloodline story developments, Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, and more.
