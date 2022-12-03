VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #736 (December 21, 2002): Hulk Hogan tells Keller he is responsible for Vince McMahon not spending 17 years in prison, Smackdown Roster Evaluation

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #736 cover-dated December 21, 2002: This issue opens with a headline story on WWE targetting Goldberg to help boost WrestleMania business… The Top Five Stories includes the end of a three decade tradition of Memphis Wrestling on WSB… Jason Powell points out five indy names to watch including the future Mr. Kennedy four years before his WWE push and Austin Aries and American Dragon years before their main event pushes… Wade Keller’s annual roster ranking looks at Smackdown… Pat McNeill’s column looks pros and cons of Goldberg vs. Rock… Part four of the Hulk Hogan “Torch Talk” includes him taking credit for keeping Vince McMahon out of prison… WWE Armageddon PPV coverage including Keller’s match report with star ratings and the Roundtable Reviews… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes comparing the Raw and SD rosyters, WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, TV Reports, the TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, 1992 Backtrack, and more…

