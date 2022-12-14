SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ric Flair says that Vince McMahon is entitled to do what he wants, including making a return to WWE.

Flair commented during his To Be The Man podcast on the news that Vince McMahon was looking to make a comeback to WWE after announcing his retirement in July.

“Well, you’re not gonna get a negative word out of me,” Flair said about McMahon. “I love Vince McMahon. I think he should be — he’s entitled to do whatever he wants, and I’m telling you, shame on the people that don’t think so. He built it. Nobody else built it. Nobody helped him. He fought every war.” (h/t Wrestling Inc)

McMahon retired amid allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women and a WWE Board of Directors investigation in to hush money payments made by McMahon to employees of WWE with whom he allegedly had affairs with. A recent Wall Street Journal article detailed new accusations and legal requests were made to McMahon including paying damages over $11 million.

With McMahon out of WWE Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan took over as Co-CEO’s with Stephanie holding the Chairwoman title. Paul Levesque took over for McMahon as the Head of Creative for WWE and now holds the title of Chief Content Officer.

