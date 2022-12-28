12/28 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Death Triangle vs. The Elite Match Six, Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow, Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 28, 2022

BROOMFIELD, CO AT 1ST BANK CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. ETHAN PAGE

MJF’s music hit and he was in a suite on the mic as the bell rang, Ethan Page took advantage and got the early attack on Bryan Danielson. Page hit Danielson on the ground then did a body slam and ran the ropes and once again body slammed Danielson. After a series by Page, Danielson ran the ropes and took Page off his feet. Danielson and Page then traded chest chops in the corner.

Page retreated to the corner, Danielson followed and applied a a half flying surfboard hold and stomped the legs of Page. Danielson then flexed Page’s toe on the mat and then stomped that foot to bend the foot of Page the wrong way. Page recovered and hit a standing body slam and then seated Danielson on the top rope.

On the top, Page tried for a superplex but was pushed by Danielson, who the hit a drop kick from the top. Hathaway got on the apron and distracted Danielson, it ended up hurting Danielson. Who hit a dive but Page countered on the dive and sent Danielson to the floor. [c]

Danielson reversed a standing hold and hit a German Suplex on Page. Both men were down and got up at the four count, both men traded big shots, with Page getting the better. Danielson retreated and hit a drop toe on Page to get him in the corner and rain down slaps and chops on him.

Danielson hit a hurricanrana off of the top rope and then the crowd implored him for chest kicks, and he obliged. Page was sent over the top rope and Danielson hit a kick off the top. On the outside Hathaway helped Page to get the advantage. Danielson was thrown into the stairs and then power slammed into the stairs.

Danielson switched a hold to get into stomp position, Page got full control and tried a side slam. Danielson countered and then got a near fall on Page. Danielson applied a submission, Page broke the hold with the bottom rope. Page set up a top rope power slam. Danielson countered and laid in elbows. Page did hit the top rope power slam after that for a near fall on Danielson.

Page smiled as he had the Ego’s Edge set up, Danielson got out and hit the running knee and face stomps. Danielson applied a submission and made Page pass out for the victory.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson

(Sage’s Analysis: a really solid opening match, I would want to wrestle Danielson every week to make me look like a million bucks.)

-Samoa Joe had a video explaining his relationship with Wardlow and why they are fighting.

-Wardlow was then backstage with Renee, he said there has been too many words. Samoa Joe ran in and tackled Wardlow and hit his ankle with a “pipe.” [c]

-Adam Page was backstage and said that he was frustrated that he has been out for two months, it looks like he will be available in two weeks.

(2) JON MOXLEY & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. TOP FLIGHT

Darius Martin attacked Jon Moxley and then dove out to Moxley but was taken out. Then, Claudio Castagnoli picked up Dante Martin and dropped him on the barricade. The bell rang and started the match officially. Moxley and Darius started as legal men. Claudio was tagged in and slammed Darius and took off his opponents top. Moxley was tagged in and he kicked and punched Darius Martin who was being held by Claudio.

Moxley continued the assault on Darius and bit the chin and temple of his opponent in the corner. Moxley then raked the back of Darius, but Darius punched Moxley and then stomped him and tagged in his brother Dante. Moxley quickly took down Dante and laid in elbows. Darius ran in tackled the knee of Moxley to give Dante a breather as the commercial started. [c]

Moxley made a comeback as the show returned, tagging in Claudio. A series of running uppercuts were Dante’s gift from Claudio. Claudio got a two count and then tried for the giant swing, but Darius ran in and here Claudio spun him. Dante jumped over his swinging brother and took out Claudio. Dante got a two count on Claudio and tagged in Darius.

Claudio suplexed both members of Top Flight, but Dante and Darius hit tandem offense and took down Claudio. Moxley ran in selling the knee, but he punched both opponents but was taken out. Claudio and both members of Top Flight battled and Darius hit a Spanish Fly in the middle of the ring and got a near fall on Claudio.

Claudio then hit a Neutralizer and got a near fall on Darius. Claudio hit elbows on Darius as Moxley took out Dante with a lariat. Moxley hit a DDT on Dante on the outside, as Claudio and Darius fought. Claudio hit an uppercut that sent Darius’ mouthguard out of his mouth for a pinfall win.

WINNERS: Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

(Sage’s Analysis: A really fun hard hitting match, that showed that Top Flight are more than just high flyers. This match is another example of someone working with Moxley and Claudio getting elevated in a loss.)

-Best Friends and Kip Sabian were backstage, it set up a match between Orange Cassidy and Trent for the All-Atlantic Title.

(3) HOOK vs. BAYLUM LYNX

Hook sent Baylum Lynx to the mat then hit body shots in the corner. Hook then slammed Lynx and sent him into the corner and then back into the middle of the ring. Hook then used Redrum and tapped out his opponent.

WINNER: Hook

(Sage’s Analysis: A hook match, post match stuff was fun and I’m glad AEW is keeping the momentum of this tag team up.)

-Hathaway, Lee Moriarty and Big Bill walked out on the stage. Hathaway said that Hook was the Southwest of AEW. As they walked to the ring Jungle Boy’s music hit and ran down and hit Moriarty as Big Bill and Hook went nose-to-nipple. Big Bill had a choke slam applied, but Jungle Boy used a 2×4 and saved the day.

-A recap of Jericho’s last few down week’s were replayed. Jericho was then backstage and said that Starks turned down the opportunity of a lifetime. He called him a flash-in-the-pan, and that he Chris Jericho has all the tools and that he will school Ricky Starks in Seattle. [c]

-A replay of Swerve and his associates from last week was shown. Swerve was backstage with Bordeaux and the second associate. ROH roster member Wheeler Yuta walked in frame and challenged of Swerve to a match on Rampage.

(4) THE ELITE vs. DEATH TRIANGLE

The match started as a camera showed both teams fighting in the back hallway, with the referee signaling the start to the falls count anywhere match. Penta hit Kenny and Matt Jackson with a trash can, Pac then suplexed Omega on a stack of pallets. Pac got on some risers and did a moonsault down onto The Young Bucks.

Matt then used Rey’s momentum to send him through a catering table, Nick then put Pac on a cart and pushed him toward Matt who super kicked Pac. Nick then got on the risers did a front flip dive on Penta and got a two count pin on the table. Pac/Matt, Penta/Nick, and Rey/Kenny was the pairings at this point. The Bucks and Penta and Pac emerged on the stage area, Rey was shown above an entrance circle.

The Bucks hit super kicks, Rey then did a spinning dive down onto the Bucks. Kenny then ran out of an entrance and hit a running V-Trigger. Pac and Kenny countered until Pac hit a Bridged German for a broken up pinning attempt. Matt Jackson then hit Northern Lights Suplexes all the way down the ramp on Pac. [c]