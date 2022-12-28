12/28 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Danielson vs. Ethan, Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow, Claudio & Moxley vs. Top Flight, Elite vs. Death Triangle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

DECEMBER 28, 2022

BROOMFIELD, COL. AT 1ST BANK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Javier Machado to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show as pyro blasted.

(1) “ALL EGO” ETHAN PAGE (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. BRYAN DANIELSON

As the match was about to begin, MJF’s music played. Fans popped. MJF, chomping on gum, was in a luxury suite with a woman, whom he called “the only hot chick in Colorado.” He referred to Danielson as “Brain Damage Bryan.” Ethan attacked a distracted Danielson before the bell. The ref, as is usually the case in AEW unfortunately, rewarded Ethan’s pre-bell attack by calling for the bell immediately. Ethan stayed on offense. As MJF continued to talk, Ethan yelled up at MJF angrily. Excalibur said Ethan feels that MJF used The Firm and then discarded them. Fans popped for Danielson’s comeback. Danielson threw a barrage of roundhouse kicks at Ethan in the corner. Hathaway eventually stood on the ring apron and got Danielson’s attention. Danielson avoided a charging Ethan, though, and then dove through the ropes and tackled him into the barricade. Danielson backed Hathaway at ringside, which gave Ethan a chance to recover and catch Danielson with a boot to the face. They cut to a split-screen break at 7:00 with Ethan in control at ringside. [c/ss]

Back from the break, they showed MJF still watching. Danielson landed a German suplex to interrupt Ethan’s attack. The crowd chanted along to Yes Kicks a minute later. Ethan regrouped at ringside. Hathaway shoved Ethan out of Danielson’s path when Danielson leaped at him with a flying knee at ringside. He then powerslammed Danielson at ringside. At 13:00 Danielson applied a crossface. Ethan crawled over to the bottom rope to force a break. A “Let’s Go Bryan! / Ethan Page” dueling chant broke out. Ethan set up a top rope move, but Danielson took over with elbows. Ethan countered in to a powerslam off the second rope for a near fall.

Ethan set up the Edge’s Edge next, but after walking around smiling, Danielson slipped free and hit his Psycho Knee. He followed with body stomps and submission for the win. The ref determined Ethan was out before he tapped out. Danielson yelled up at MJF afterward.

WINNER: Danielson in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match and at the level you’d expect from these two. This was one of Ethan’s biggest matches in his career and he delivered.)

-A vignette aired with Samoa Joe soundbites bragging about taking the belt from Wardlow.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Wardlow backstage. As he said everything shifts from powerful words to powerful actions, Joe attacked him with a lead pipe. Joe yelled down at him as he smashed his knee. “You want action!” he said. “This is action. I did this to you!” [c]

-Renee interviewed “Hangman” Adam Page and Dark Order backstage who were with a trainer. Hangman said he hasn’t wrestled in two months and he’s not sure when he’ll be cleared. When she brought up Jon Moxley’s name, he leaped up. Dark Order had to restrain him and talk him down. The trainer said he might be cleared in two weeks if he doesn’t get riled up and get physical prematurely. Hangman took a deep breath and said, “Alright.”

(2) JON MOXLEY & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. TOP FLIGHT (Darius & Dante Martin)

As Mox and Claudio made their entrance through the crowd, Schiavone wondered if Wardlow would be able to wrestle as scheduled. Dante and Darius went on the attack before the bell. Claudio dropped Darius throat-first over the ringside barricade after catching him flying at him. Fans chanted “Moxley!” Mox and Claudio took over against Darius in the ring. When Darius tagged in and took over against Moxley at 4:00, they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

After the break, Claudio and Dante hot-tagged in. Darius was bumping everywhere for Claudio. His rapid-fire, corner-to-corner offense got the crowd in a frenzied state. He scored a two count after an European uppercut. He set up a giant swing next, but Darius helped by grabbing Dante’s arms. Claudio gave Darius the swing instead. Dante leaped over his brother like a jump rope twice before breaking up the swing. Top Flight made a comeback and scored a near fall. When four-way action broke out, fans chanted “This is awesome!” Dante saved Darius from a lift-and-drop uppercut by Claudio. Darius landed a Spanish fly on Claudio for a near fall. Claudio caught Darius with a Neutralizer for a near fall at 11:00.

Mox gave Dante a DDT on the ringside mat as Claudio had Darius virtually knocked out in the ring. Darius showed a last gasp of fight before Claudio finished him with an uppercut.

WINNERS: Claudio & Moxley in 14:00.

-They went to the announcers on camera. Excalibur said they’re still awaiting word on the status of Wardlow.

-A clip aired of the Kip Sabian-Orange Cassidy brawl during the battle royal on Rampage last week.

-Renee interviewed Orange (with his friends) and Sabian (with Penelope Ford). When Sabian said he should get a title shot against Orange because he eliminated him, Trent said he should get a title shot first because he eliminated Sabian next. Orange said he’d defend against Trent on Rampage.

(3) HOOK vs. BAYLUM LYNX

Hook’s ring entrance aired. He was listed at 17-0. Hook dominated and finished Lynx via tapout with Red Rum.

WINNER: Hook in 1:00.

-Afterward, Hathaway walked out with Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. He said Hook is “like the Southwest Airlines of AEW.” Jungle Boy charged out as his music played and tackled Moriarty. Hook and Bill had a staredown mid-ring. The announcers noted the height difference. Bill grabbed Hook’s throat. Hook went for a T-bone suplex, but Bill blocked it and set up a chokeslam. Jungle Boy hit Bill with a two-by-four to break it up. Bill rolled out of the ring as Jungle Boy swung at him. Fans sang to Jungle Boy’s “Tarzan Boy” theme song as Hook stood by him.

-A video package aired on Chris Jericho’s loss to Action Andretti.