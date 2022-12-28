News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): WrestleKingdom preview, Stephan Bonner death, reviews of Rampage, Smackdown, NXT (53 min.)

December 28, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • A review of AEW Rampage including the $300,000 battle royal with a “Hangman” Page run-in.
  • A review of WWE Smackdown including latest Bray Wyatt segment, Women’s Gauntlet match, Usos vs. Hit Row, and Imperium vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman.
  • A review of NXT with some reaction to Booker T’s continued awful color commentary.
  • A preview of New Japan’s WrestleKingdom.
  • A look at the life and early death of MMA fighter Stephan Bonner.

