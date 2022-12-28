VIP AUDIO 12/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): WrestleKingdom preview, Stephan Bonner death, reviews of Rampage, Smackdown, NXT (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A review of AEW Rampage including the $300,000 battle royal with a “Hangman” Page run-in.

A review of WWE Smackdown including latest Bray Wyatt segment, Women’s Gauntlet match, Usos vs. Hit Row, and Imperium vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman.

A review of NXT with some reaction to Booker T’s continued awful color commentary.

A preview of New Japan’s WrestleKingdom.

A look at the life and early death of MMA fighter Stephan Bonner.

