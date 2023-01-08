VIP AUDIO 1/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (1-7-2005): WWE’s big dual-brand tour preview, New Year’s Resolution preview, why Dusty Rhodes has boosted morale in TNA, Abyss backstage details, Fairplay’s return (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 7, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

The big dual-brand tour coming up for WWE beginning at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 30 and ending on Feb. 5 in Japan.

A match-by-match overview of Sunday’s New Year’s Resolution PPV

Backstage details from TNA this week including why Dusty Rhodes has boosted morale

Jeff Hardy’s New Year’s Resolution.

More surprising details on the Abyss situation

Johnny Fairplay’s return

Kid Kash’s discontent.

The Hector Garza drug arrest.

And more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts which began in 2003. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO