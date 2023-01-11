1/11 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Hangman vs. Moxley, Elite vs. Death Triangle, Jungle Boy & Hook vs. Moriarty & Big Bill, Baker vs. Saraya

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 11, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIF, AT KIA FORUM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The new Dynamite opening montage aired. Then Excalibur introduced the show as pyro blasted on the stage.

(Keller’s Analysis: It turns out the new ring apron and barricade banners were late since the ring area now matches the new entrance stage and graphics. I feel better about the AEW makeover now. I still just can’t get over how little they get out of the big cities they visit. They absolutely should have shown the scene outside of the Forum as fans arrived and more scenes of L.A. This show, other than the brief mention at the start, could be in some medium Eastern town they’ve been to several times before. Maybe they’ll do more later.)

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

Moxley made his entrance first followed by Hangman. They battled in the ring and then at ringside. They cut to a split-screen break at 5:00 with Mox pounding away at Hangman on the cancvas. [c]

The pace picked up with some big moves and countermoves. The crowd was hot for the match. Mox piledrove Hangman for a near fall. Fans chanted “Cowboy Shit!” Mox gave the fans two middle fingers. They stood and exchanged wild swings mid-ring. The crowd got even more riled up. Hangman landed a running lariat and then a Buckshot Lariat for a three count. As Hangman celebrated, the music stopped and doctors checked on Mox as he came to. He asked, “What happened.” He tried to regain his senses.

WINNER: Hangman Page in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s sort of a joke now to call matches “bangers” now, I think, but that was a banger.) [c]

-They went to Taz and Excalibur at the announce desk. They said Mox was helped to the back and implied he might have suffered a concussion. This seems like it could set up a vacation break for Hangman.)

-Tony Schiavone introduced Adam Cole from ringside. Fans popped as he walked out, arms extended absorbing the crowd reaction. Excalibur said they haven’t seen him in months. Fans yelled, “dam Cole bay-bay!” He said, “Who’s ready for storytime with Adam Cole, bay-bay.” He said they had no idea how badly he wanted to say that today.