VIP AUDIO 1/11 – The Deep…Dive with Fann and Cooling: Stephanie McMahon resigns! Vince McMahon returns! Saudis enter? (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Will Cooling return to discuss what may be one of the craziest weeks in pro wrestling history. They discuss Stephanie McMahon’s “resignation,” including why Will thinks this is being reported wrong in most outlets and how Rich feels it underlines what a horrible person Vince McMahon is. They then look at how Vince McMahon managed to bend the Board of Directors to his will without upsetting the stock market and whether Nick Khan is the winner in this game of musical chairs. After a spot of media bashing, Will then sticks his neck out to not only predict that the Saudis will not buy WWE, but highlight the only two groups he thinks would.

You can read more from Will on the latest developments in WWE at his substack.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO