WWE Smackdown continues on the road to the Royal Rumble with a personal grudge match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event.
When: Friday January 13, 2023
Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
How To Watch: Live on Fox
WWE Smackdown 1/13 Full Match Card
- Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens
- Gunther vs. Braun Strowman – WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
