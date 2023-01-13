SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown continues on the road to the Royal Rumble with a personal grudge match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event.

When: Friday January 13, 2023

Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 1/13 Full Match Card

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Gunther vs. Braun Strowman – WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

