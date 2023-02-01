The Rock set to present at major awards show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Rock will be a presenter at The Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Rock commented on the news on his social media accounts on Wednesday morning.

“An absolute honor to present the most prestigious award in music,” Rock wrote. What a stage. What a night. What a celebration of music and amazing performances. Join us THIS SUNDAY — breakin out the tequila early.”

The Rock had been heavily rumored for an appearance and match at this year’s WrestleMania 39 event Los Angeles. Recent reports indicate that he will not be wrestling on the show due to his inability to get in shape in time to have the kind of match he’d want to have.

The Rock last had a match in WWE at WrestleMania 32 — a six second bout against Erick Rowan of The Wyatt Family. Prior to that, he wrestled John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in New York and WrestleMania 28 in Miami.

After the XFL declared bankruptcy in 2020, Rock and his team purchased the league and will relaunch it in February of this year.

