VIP AUDIO 2/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-29-2005) – Hot Five Stories of the Week, Rumble preview, WWE possibly hiring an experienced wrestling booker, Hell Month for WWE wrestlers, Jarrett, ROH in NYC (23 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 29, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring the Indy Lineup of the Week featuring the latest on Mideon… The Real Deal Reaction to Torch Lounge debate over Dave Batista as a main eventer… The Question of the Week results and a new question (about the Royal Rumble)… Plus the Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including: Tensions behind the scene in ROH? The latest on ROH’s big New York City show… Jeff Jarrett’s promo on TNA Impact… WWE possibly hiring an experienced wrestling booker and whether it’s a good fit… “Hell Month” for WWE wrestlers… WWE lack of quality control in advertisements… Preview of the Rumble (duh!)…

