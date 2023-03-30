VIP AUDIO 3/29 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich are joined by Josh Mustacchio and Bardre Purnell to discuss drama surrounding AEW and its roster, preview WrestleMania, more (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s episode, Rich and Travis are joined by former co-hosts of this same VIP show, Josh Mustacchio and Bardre Purnell. The four spent twenty-plus minutes talking about the backstage drama surrounding AEW and its roster. Why C.M. Punk is a miserable bastard, but is probably in the right more than he isn’t. Why AEW should absolutely not get a third show for cable TV, but definitely will. On WrestleMania week, the guys finally talk WrestleMania and run down all the matches on both nights. They speculate which matches end up where, and of course make their predictions on winners.

