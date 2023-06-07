WWE Hall of Fame member Iron Sheik dead at 81

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Iron Sheik is dead at the age of 81.

His death was announced on his Twitter account earlier today in a Tweet.

The Tweet stated the following regarding Sheik’s death: “Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”

You can read the rest of the tweet below:

