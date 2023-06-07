News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Iron Sheik, Forbidden Door, AEW’s potential expansion of women wrestlers, Saudi Arabia-WWE-LIV/PGA, Bloodline, Seth-Priest, Carter & Chance, Owens goes meta, more (90 min.)

June 7, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich react cover these topics:

  • AEW’s top Forbidden Door match announcements
  • Stardom and AEW’s chance to expand women’s role on TV with Collision launch
  • What do ticket sales for Collision say about C.M. Punk and challenges AEW faces adding Saturday live events to the weekly schedule
  • The latest with Saudi Arabia with the LIV/PGA news and how it could affect WWE
  • Katana Chance & Kaden Carter’s Raw debut against Ronda Rousey & Sonya Deville
  • Seth Rollins vs. Damien Priest and where The Judgment Day is headed.
  • Could (and should) Brandi Rhodes join Cody in a mixed tag feud against Dominik & Rhea Ripley?
  • The timing of the Cody vs. Brock Lesnar third match
  • Kevin Owens pulling off meta comments on TV better than The Young Bucks
  • Thoughts on the career of Iron Sheik
  • And more

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*