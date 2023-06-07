VIP AUDIO 6/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Iron Sheik, Forbidden Door, AEW’s potential expansion of women wrestlers, Saudi Arabia-WWE-LIV/PGA, Bloodline, Seth-Priest, Carter & Chance, Owens goes meta, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich react cover these topics:
- AEW’s top Forbidden Door match announcements
- Stardom and AEW’s chance to expand women’s role on TV with Collision launch
- What do ticket sales for Collision say about C.M. Punk and challenges AEW faces adding Saturday live events to the weekly schedule
- The latest with Saudi Arabia with the LIV/PGA news and how it could affect WWE
- Katana Chance & Kaden Carter’s Raw debut against Ronda Rousey & Sonya Deville
- Seth Rollins vs. Damien Priest and where The Judgment Day is headed.
- Could (and should) Brandi Rhodes join Cody in a mixed tag feud against Dominik & Rhea Ripley?
- The timing of the Cody vs. Brock Lesnar third match
- Kevin Owens pulling off meta comments on TV better than The Young Bucks
- Thoughts on the career of Iron Sheik
- And more
