VIP AUDIO 6/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Iron Sheik, Forbidden Door, AEW’s potential expansion of women wrestlers, Saudi Arabia-WWE-LIV/PGA, Bloodline, Seth-Priest, Carter & Chance, Owens goes meta, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich react cover these topics:

AEW’s top Forbidden Door match announcements

Stardom and AEW’s chance to expand women’s role on TV with Collision launch

What do ticket sales for Collision say about C.M. Punk and challenges AEW faces adding Saturday live events to the weekly schedule

The latest with Saudi Arabia with the LIV/PGA news and how it could affect WWE

Katana Chance & Kaden Carter’s Raw debut against Ronda Rousey & Sonya Deville

Seth Rollins vs. Damien Priest and where The Judgment Day is headed.

Could (and should) Brandi Rhodes join Cody in a mixed tag feud against Dominik & Rhea Ripley?

The timing of the Cody vs. Brock Lesnar third match

Kevin Owens pulling off meta comments on TV better than The Young Bucks

Thoughts on the career of Iron Sheik

And more

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO