VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #762 (June 14, 2003): Winners & Losers of historical Cruiserweight Title match, Konnan Torch Talk, Mitchell’s Memo on Foley and Blassie, Rey DVD review

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #762 cover-dated June 14, 2003: This issue includes a cover story on Rey Mysterio winning the Cruiserweight Title in a TV main event, the first for the most often underutilized, demeaned belt and division… Jason Powell’s column reviews the WWA PPV featuring Jeff Jarrett vs. Sting… Wade Keller’s column discusses the June 2003 Month of Great Comebacks for WWE… Part two of the Torch Talk with Konnan where he expresses bluntly paying dues and shutting up… An in-depth review of the Rey Mysterio DVD… Mitchell’s Memo… Plus TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, Torch Newswire, Live Event Results, 1993 Backtracks, Raw & Smackdown Reports, Keller’s End Notes, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #762

–LIST OF LATEST 2001 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 2001 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE