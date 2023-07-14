VIP AUDIO 7/13 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): What is Seth’s character? Is NXT an underrated product right now? Should MJF just turn babyface? Plus Bully Ray, Toots Mondt, Moxley, Cole, Claudio, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

WWE Title vs. WWE Championship terminology

Could Claudio Castagnoli be a Bruno Sammartino-style 1,000 day champion to cap off his career?

History of the Gold Dust Trio with Toots Mondt

Could a tournament made of truly randomly drawn teams be better than AEW’s?

Is Jon Moxley more Sandman than Stone Cold?

Why does AEW tape Rampage matches out of order?

Has Seth Rollins established what his character is yet?

Are AEW’s top wrestlers not motivated to improve?

Is NXT a more novel and better product than Collision at this point?

Are jokes about “Dirty Dom” dropping the soap in prison too rapey and homophobic?

Thoughts on Bully Ray’s current character and whether he’d be of value to AEW or WWE now?

Is it becoming clear Adam Cole isn’t a tip top player for AEW? Should MJF turn face in this Cole storyline?

What is Abdullah the Butcher’s legacy in pro wrestling?

History of Robbie Lawler and what are his best fights?

Does NXT’s storyline with Tony D’Angelo make a mockery of the American legal system?

Has Todd been legitimately concerned for the health of a wrestler in an UFC fight?

Is there a way to make weight divisions work in pro wrestling?

Is it sustainable for AEW to run big matchesa and theme shows every time they go to a major arena?

Thoughts on the structure of the G1 tournament this year.

Would AEW be better off having Luchadors wrestle each other in light of how the Komander vs. Chris Jericho match went this week?

