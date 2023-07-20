Danielson has successful surgery on broken arm

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson underwent successful surgery on his broken arm two weeks ago. Danielson updated his status on Twitter before the start of Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to Danielson, he has a steel rod and nine screws implanted in his arm.

“Surgery went well,” he wrote, “and I’m on the road to recovery.”

Danielson suffered the injury on June 25 at Forbidden Door in his match against Kazuchika Okaka. The injury took place early in the match, and Danielson completed the rest of the match with a broken arm.

In the media scrum following Forbidden Door, Danielson said he expected to miss 6-8 weeks. However, at that time, it wasn’t known how bad the break was and what type of recovery would be required. There’s no official word on when Danielson will be able to return to the ring.

Also, to give everyone an update before #AEWDynamite, I got surgery on my arm about two weeks ago, where they put in a steel rod and 9 screws. Surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. Thank you all for the support, and check out #BloodAndGuts tonight! pic.twitter.com/6lKHsZk65f — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) July 19, 2023

OR CHECK OUT THIS PROWRESTLING.NET ARTICLE: Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Abdullah the Butcher edition