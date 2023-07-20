News Ticker

Danielson has successful surgery on broken arm

BY MIKE MCMAHON, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

July 20, 2023

AEW assessment
Photo Credit: All Elite Wrestling
Bryan Danielson underwent successful surgery on his broken arm two weeks ago. Danielson updated his status on Twitter before the start of Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to Danielson, he has a steel rod and nine screws implanted in his arm.

“Surgery went well,” he wrote, “and I’m on the road to recovery.”

Danielson suffered the injury on June 25 at Forbidden Door in his match against Kazuchika Okaka. The injury took place early in the match, and Danielson completed the rest of the match with a broken arm.

In the media scrum following Forbidden Door, Danielson said he expected to miss 6-8 weeks. However, at that time, it wasn’t known how bad the break was and what type of recovery would be required. There’s no official word on when Danielson will be able to return to the ring.

