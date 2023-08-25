NXT Ratings Report (8/22): NXT viewership and ratings, year-ago comparisons and trends, comparison to Collision

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday’s NXT TV show on USA Network, billed as a “Heat Wave” special, drew an average of 720,000 viewers, up from 680,000 the prior week. It featured Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley vs. Dragon Lee & Lyra Valkyria.

The last ten weeks of NXT have averaged 692,000 viewers, while the prior ten weeks averaged 585,000 viewers. The growth is a result of more crossover appearances with Raw wrestlers and more hype on Raw.

The same ten week period last year averaged 622,000 viewers, so they’re up about 70,000 viewers over that span this year compared to last year.

In the core 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.19 rating, the same as the prior week. It tied the lowest demo rating since it drew a 0.13 on July 4, and the lowest non-holiday rating since June 27. The last ten weeks averaged a 0.20 rating. One year ago this week, NXT drew a 0.14 rating. The ten-week average one year ago was 0.14.

The male demographic was up this week, drwaing a 0.29 in the male 18-49 demo (up from 0.24 last week, slightly above the prior ten-week average of 0.27) and a 0.21 in the male 18-34 demo (above the 0.15 last week, slightly above the prior ten week average of 0.19).

For comparison, Collision last Saturday (8/19) drew 482,000 viewers, well below NXT’s 720,000. In the core demo, Collision drew 0.17, below NXT’s 0.19.

