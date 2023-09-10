VIP AUDIO 9/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (9-2-2005): Smackdown’s move to Fridays, Mick Foley chooses WWE over TNA, wrestlers’ soft spot for Vince, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the September 2, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering these topics:

Smackdown’s move to Fridays, Vince McMahon’s reaction to Spike TV promoting TNA

The Raw-hurricane reference and Jim Ross’s response to criticism

Very in-depth on Mick Foley’s choice to sign with WWE instead of TNA

Wrestlers’ soft spot for Vince McMahon

And much more.

