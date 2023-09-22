Stone Cold Steve Austin and Andre The Giant Bigheads available for pre-order from FOCO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Andre The Giant Bigheads are now available for pre-order from FOCO.

Andre The Giant is featured in two Bigheads. The Bigheads come in standard and limited versions. They both feature Andre in an action pose wearing orange shorts and boots. On the standard version, he stands on a thematic base with his name displayed in front and logo on the bottom. The standard version that is limited to 223 units and retails for $65.

The limited Bighead features Andre standing on a golden base. The limited version is limited to 72 units and retails for $75. Both versions of the Andre Bighead stand at 10 inches tall.

The Stone Cold Steve Austin Bighead features him in an action pose with his hands raised in the air. He is wearing his signature outfit and stands atop a thematic base with his name displayed in front. This Bighead is limited to 223 units, retails for $65, and stands 10 inches tall.