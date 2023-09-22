Bron Breaker discusses benefits of recent heel turn for his character in WWE NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bron Breaker appeared on the Stick to Wrestling podcast with James Stewart to discuss his upcoming match against Baron Corbin at No Mercy on Sept. 30. During the appearance, Breaker discussed how his recent heel turn has benefited him as a performer.

Stewart asked Breaker about feeding off being booed by fans and Breaker told him he feels like his character has a lot more depth as a heel. “I feel like this is… I just have a lot more depth in this, you know?,” said Breaker. “Part of my career, it’s just this is something that’s… It’s just way better, to be honest with you. I mean, it’s just… man. It’s just creatively, I can just kind of like… just be me, let loose, and you know, bring some great ideas along with our team here and man, it’s game changer for sure.”