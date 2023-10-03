FREE PODCAST 10/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Rush: Reshuffled show headlines with Gunther vs. Ciampa, DIY reunites, Fastlane hype, Drew-Miz, live callers, emails (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jeff Rush from PWTorch. The show begins with Wade and Jeff discussing the main event between Gunther vs. Tomasso Ciampa for the Intercontinental Title and the DIY reunion at the end, and how it was the result of a reshuffled line-up due to injuries. Also, Drew McIntyre’s character adds an intriguing layer, Natalya befriends Tegan Nox, Rhea Ripley returns, and more. Live callers and emails drive the discussion throughout.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO