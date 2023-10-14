VIP AUDIO 10/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-12-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week, Ross removed by WWE, Impact’s initial success on Spike, Indy Line-up of Week with Styles and Daniels, Waltman-Rave, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 12, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics: The Hot Five Stories of the Week include the lack of fallout for No Mercy, TNA’s initial Impact success, and lots and lots about the removal of Jim Ross from WWE. Plus the Indy Show Lineup of the Week with AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels and other TNA wrestlers in Los Angeles, Sean Waltman wrestling Jimmy Rave in Florida last weekend, Listener Mail on a variety of topics, and a new Question of the Week on the Jim Ross situation.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

