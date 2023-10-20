FREE PODCAST 10/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: Cena teases retirement, Heyman and Knight interact, Logan calls out Rey, Belair returns, Nick Aldis kicks Pearce and Jey out (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers. They discuss these topics: John Cena teases retirement, Paul Heyman and L.A. Knight interact, Logan Paul calls out Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair returns, Nick Aldis kicks Pearce and Jey Uso, and more. They in particular go in-depth on the state of Smackdown’s women’s division and John Cena’s approach lately.
