VIP AUDIO 10/20 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Sky vs. Charlotte, KO talks about being moved to Smackdown, Logan-Rey, Heyman-Knight, Cena teases retirement, more (19 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Charlotte challenges Iyo Sky for the Women’s Title, John Cena teases retirement, Paul Heyman and L.A. Knight interact, Logan Paul calls out Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair returns, Nick Aldis kicks Pearce and Jey Uso, Kevin Owens talks about arriving at Smackdown, and more.

