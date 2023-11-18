FREE PODCAST 11/18 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (11-12-2013) Direction of Punk and Bryan, The Shield, The Wyatts, Survivor Series, Shawn Michaels, more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-12-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discussed the following topics: WWE Raw with live callers including discussing the direction of Punk and Bryan, The Shield, The Wyatts, Survivor Series, Shawn Michaels, plus a VIP Aftershow with a wide array of email topics.

