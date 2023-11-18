VIP AUDIO 11/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (11-17-2005): Inside story on why Christian left WWE, fallout on how WWE handled Eddie Guerrero’s death, more (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

The inside story on whether Christian spoke the truth when he detailed why he left WWE, the type of offer he was given to stay, and why he left. Plus analysis of whether he can be a top tier player for TNA, where Jeff Jarrett fits in, and whether it was smart to have Team Canada with Scott D’Amore get involved right away.

Comparisons between Christian and Matt Hardy or Chris Benoit in terms of who’d be most valuable to TNA today…

A lot more on Eddie Guerrero including notes on the WWE p.r. machine and in which instances they were on base and off base in their approach. Thoughts on the WWE lifestyle, the way Guerrero’s tribute show was handled, how Hunter and Stephanie handled it.

Exclusive details on why Stephanie wasn’t at the Supershow on Sunday.

And more…

