FREE PODCAST 12/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Dehnel & Ahlstrom: Promotion of Women’s Division and direction of characters, Continental Classic, setup for new match-ups for World’s End, more (128 min.)

December 17, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Joel Dehnel and Joe Ahlstrom guest host for Wade Keller to break down tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, with a focus on the promotion of the Women’s Division and the direction of characters. They give their analysis of the continuing Continental Classic, as well as the setup for new match-ups for the World’s End pay-per-view.

