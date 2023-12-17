News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-13-2005) – The Real Deal: TNA’s fantastic Samoa Joe-A.J. Styles match, Lesnar’s WWE legal battle, Favorite Match of 2005 candidates, Diva Search, more (37 min.)

December 17, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 13, 2005, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

  • TNA’s fantastic Samoa Joe vs. A.J. Styles match
  • Brock Lesnar’s legal battle with WWE
  • ROH’s final show of the year
  • Sunday’s WWE Armageddon pay-per-view.
  • One of the top heels in Canadian history debuting for TNA.
  • The rumored main event for Final Resolution
  • A former TNA wrestler misses tonight’s Smackdown tapings after getting arrested.
  • PWTorch readers vote for their favorite live match of 2005 in the Question of the Week.
  • The Indy Lineup of the Week with Miyamoto and the SAT’s in Texas.
  • Pat answers Listener Mail on the Randy Orton storyline and the WWE Diva Search.

