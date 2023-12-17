VIP AUDIO 12/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-13-2005) – The Real Deal: TNA’s fantastic Samoa Joe-A.J. Styles match, Lesnar’s WWE legal battle, Favorite Match of 2005 candidates, Diva Search, more (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 13, 2005, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

TNA’s fantastic Samoa Joe vs. A.J. Styles match

Brock Lesnar’s legal battle with WWE

ROH’s final show of the year

Sunday’s WWE Armageddon pay-per-view.

One of the top heels in Canadian history debuting for TNA.

The rumored main event for Final Resolution

A former TNA wrestler misses tonight’s Smackdown tapings after getting arrested.

PWTorch readers vote for their favorite live match of 2005 in the Question of the Week.

The Indy Lineup of the Week with Miyamoto and the SAT’s in Texas.

Pat answers Listener Mail on the Randy Orton storyline and the WWE Diva Search.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO