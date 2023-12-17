VIP AUDIO 12/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-13-2005) – The Real Deal: TNA’s fantastic Samoa Joe-A.J. Styles match, Lesnar’s WWE legal battle, Favorite Match of 2005 candidates, Diva Search, more (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 13, 2005, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:
- TNA’s fantastic Samoa Joe vs. A.J. Styles match
- Brock Lesnar’s legal battle with WWE
- ROH’s final show of the year
- Sunday’s WWE Armageddon pay-per-view.
- One of the top heels in Canadian history debuting for TNA.
- The rumored main event for Final Resolution
- A former TNA wrestler misses tonight’s Smackdown tapings after getting arrested.
- PWTorch readers vote for their favorite live match of 2005 in the Question of the Week.
- The Indy Lineup of the Week with Miyamoto and the SAT’s in Texas.
- Pat answers Listener Mail on the Randy Orton storyline and the WWE Diva Search.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.